The Heights American restaurants you'll love

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in The Heights

Fegen’s image

 

Fegen’s

1050 Studewood Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara & Grilled Bacon$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
Tomato-Avocado Salad$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
More about Fegen’s
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Broccolini Pizza$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Coltivare image

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
APPLES & FRISEE SALAD$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
More about Coltivare
Squable image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$17.00
pork & beef, potato puree, apple butter, charcuterie sauce, pickles
French Cheeseburger$20.00
stout beef patty, raclette, butter, pickles, fries
Pappardelle$19.00
al limone y pepe
(vegetarian)
More about Squable
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$5.00
with marinara for dipping
Cacio e Pepe$13.00
bucatini, black pepper, pecorino romano
Not Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.00
bucatini, turkey, feta, and zucchini meatballs, lemon-yogurt cream, dill (nut free, soy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Heights

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Shrimp Tacos

Croissants

Brisket

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston