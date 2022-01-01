The Heights American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in The Heights
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Carbonara & Grilled Bacon
|$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
|Tomato-Avocado Salad
|$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
|Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage
|$16.00
Smaller version of the dine-in version.
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage & Broccolini Pizza
|$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$18.50
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
|BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI
|$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
|APPLES & FRISEE SALAD
|$9.00
Frisee, fennel, apples, dill, red mustard, percorino, cider vinaigrette
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$17.00
pork & beef, potato puree, apple butter, charcuterie sauce, pickles
|French Cheeseburger
|$20.00
stout beef patty, raclette, butter, pickles, fries
|Pappardelle
|$19.00
al limone y pepe
(vegetarian)
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow
544 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
with marinara for dipping
|Cacio e Pepe
|$13.00
bucatini, black pepper, pecorino romano
|Not Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$16.00
bucatini, turkey, feta, and zucchini meatballs, lemon-yogurt cream, dill (nut free, soy free)