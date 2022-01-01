Chicken salad in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, 5 oz red bird chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, buttermilk ranch
More about Local Foods
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Misto Salad with Chicken$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Onion
and Olives Compote. Topped with marinated Chicken Breast. Served with Chef Franks House Dressing. Calories 332, Fat 23g, Protein 42g, Cholesterol 104mg, Carb 16g, Sodium 656mg. Weight watchers: 11 points
More about Triola's Kitchen

