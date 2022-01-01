Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tacos in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Crispy Tacos
The Heights restaurants that serve crispy tacos
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
Avg 4.2
(764 reviews)
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner
$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
More about Studewood Cantine
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
Avg 4.5
(2065 reviews)
Child #1 (Crispy Taco)
$5.95
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
