Crispy tacos in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
More about Studewood Cantine
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Child #1 (Crispy Taco)$5.95
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant

