Pork belly in The Heights

SUSHI
Hando
518 W 11th Street, Houston
|Pork Belly Skewers
|$7.00
sous vide pork, pineapple (2 pcs)
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Heights
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Pork Belly Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
sriracha glazed pork belly, green onions
Mastrantos
927 Studewood St #100, Houston
|Pork Belly Lechon (GF)
|$18.00
Pork Belly Lechon- oven roasted pork belly, mango and habanero chutney, micro cilantro (GF)