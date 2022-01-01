West University salad spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Local Farmers Market Salad$13.00
Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, feta, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.
Lemon Pasta$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Local Table
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Truffled Egg Salad$12.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan & Aioli on Pretzel Bun
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot-Cucumber Mix, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli on Baguette
Crunchy Chicken$14.00
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Provolone, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Mixed Greens & Buttermilk Ranch on Pretzel Bun
More about Local Foods
Fajitas A Go Go image

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY PACK$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
CHIPS & GREEN CRACK (v) (gf)$4.00
Our tomatillo based green salsa served with house cooked chips.
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Leaf & Grain - Weslayan St image

 

Leaf & Grain - Weslayan St

5525 Weslayan St, Houston

No reviews yet
More about Leaf & Grain - Weslayan St

