West University salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in West University
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Popular items
|Local Farmers Market Salad
|$13.00
Persian cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, Kalamata olive, red onion, feta, herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette on mixed greens.
|Lemon Pasta
|$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
|Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
|$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Local Foods
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$12.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan & Aioli on Pretzel Bun
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Ranch Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot-Cucumber Mix, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli on Baguette
|Crunchy Chicken
|$14.00
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Provolone, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Mixed Greens & Buttermilk Ranch on Pretzel Bun
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|FAMILY PACK
|$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
|CHIPS & GREEN CRACK (v) (gf)
|$4.00
Our tomatillo based green salsa served with house cooked chips.
|CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)
|$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.
More about Leaf & Grain - Weslayan St
Leaf & Grain - Weslayan St
5525 Weslayan St, Houston