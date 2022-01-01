Cake in West University
West University restaurants that serve cake
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Lemon Olive Oil Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF
|$9.00
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Flourless Choco. Cake
|$4.95
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
|Chocolate Eruption Cake
|$6.50
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.00
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Apple Coffee Cake
|$10.00
cinnamon coffee cake layered with granny smith apple filling, topped with sliced granny smith apples and cinnamon streusel
|Opera Cake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Local Foods
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Compartes Cake & Sprinkles
|$8.50
|Darby Family Farms Cotton Candy, Bday Cake
|$6.00
More about Coppa Osteria
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Lemon Ricotta Cake
|$10.00
Poppy seed, ricotta, lemon, whipped cream, berries
|Hazelnut Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
cookie and crunch, mocha budino