Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
West University
/
Houston
/
West University
/
Bruschetta
West University restaurants that serve bruschetta
Candelari's Pizzeria
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$12.00
Toasted crostini topped with mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
Avg 4.1
(1158 reviews)
Tomato Bruschetta
$14.00
More about Coppa Osteria
Browse other tasty dishes in West University
Mac And Cheese
Quinoa Salad
Chopped Salad
Avocado Toast
Bisque
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Fajitas
Muffins
More near West University to explore
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Memorial
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(519 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston