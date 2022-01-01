Chicken salad in West University

West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve chicken salad

Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
More about Local Foods
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria

