Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortellini in
Howell
/
Howell
/
Tortellini
Howell restaurants that serve tortellini
PIZZA
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
Avg 4
(25 reviews)
Tortellini with Pesto
$21.50
Small Cheese filled pasta tossed with Pesto Cream Sauce
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea
113 S. Main, Chelsea
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Crab Tortellini
$20.99
More about Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea
Browse other tasty dishes in Howell
Mozzarella Sticks
Pudding
Club Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Cheesecake
Cheeseburgers
Patty Melts
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Howell to explore
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1871 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston