Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve tortellini

Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini with Pesto$21.50
Small Cheese filled pasta tossed with Pesto Cream Sauce
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Tortellini$20.99
More about Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Mozzarella Sticks

Pudding

Club Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Howell to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston