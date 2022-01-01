Chicken burritos in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chicken burritos
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.95
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.