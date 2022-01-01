Omelettes in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve omelettes
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Cheesy Bacon Love Omelette
|$13.00
our signature four cheese sauce with potatoes, thick cut peppered bacon and shallots topped with cheesy breadcrumbs
|Morning Kicker Omelette
|$13.00
avocado, cheddar, bacon, baby spinach, tomato and horseradish sourcream
|CYO Omelette
|$13.00
choose any four --additional choices 1.5 ea
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|The McKenzie Omelette
|$15.00
Pork sausage, herbs, onion, goat cheese. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|The Omelette You Can't Refuse
|$15.00
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette.
*typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|Vegan Omelette
|$13.00
Garbanzo Flour "crepe", hummus, black beans, cashew ricotta, arugula, avocado, salsa, vegan spinach-jalapeño pesto.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Southwestern Omelette
|$10.49
Chorizo, green peppers, onions, pepper jack. Salsa & Sour Cream
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.49
Mushrooms, onion, spinach, green peppers, and tomatoes.