Tostadas in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve tostadas
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|TOSTADA BRISKET NACHO
|$20.00
House made corn tostadas + shredded brisket + shredded queso + guacamole + pico de gallo + poblano aioli + serrano peppers + black beans
La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Tuesday Tostada
|$11.00
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
|$12.00
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Tostada
|$5.99