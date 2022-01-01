Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.99
Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown; Served with a side of marinara for dipping
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.00
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
More about Downtown Olly’s

