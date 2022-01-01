Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve fish tacos

La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.00
Breaded Fish Taco$3.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$12.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
fried white fish, roasted serrano aioli, cabbage slaw, lime, pickled onion, herb green rice
(can be prepared gluten free, fish will be grilled)
Fish Tacos$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
More about Delicia
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Steak Salad

Chicken Curry

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Scallops

Collard Greens

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston