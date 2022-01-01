Fish tacos in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fish tacos
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
|Breaded Fish Taco
|$3.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Fish Taco
|$12.00
Delicia
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
fried white fish, roasted serrano aioli, cabbage slaw, lime, pickled onion, herb green rice
(can be prepared gluten free, fish will be grilled)
|Fish Tacos
|$21.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice
(can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99