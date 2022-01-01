Kebabs in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Non-Vegetarian Kebab Platter
|$21.99
One piece of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Hariyali Tikka, Chicken Lahsooni Kebab, two
pieces of Lamb Sheekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka and two Mango Shrimp served with Chef's
special tandoori salad
|Chicken Lashsuni Kebab
|$14.99
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in cream, yogurt, white
pepper, ginger garlic paste and cilantro cooked in Indian clay oven. Served with chef’s special
tandoor salad.
|Lamb Seekh Kebab
|$16.99
Mildly spicy minced lamb skewers cooked in Indian clay oven served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|4 Lamb Seekh Kebab
|$16.99
Mildly spicy minced lamb skewers cooked in Indian clay oven served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad.
Can be made GF
|8 Dani Malai Kebab
|$9.99
Yogurt patty kebab made with potato, cream cheese and cashew nuts. Served with Aroma signature chutney/sauce.