Kebabs in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve kebabs

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue

501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Non-Vegetarian Kebab Platter$21.99
One piece of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Hariyali Tikka, Chicken Lahsooni Kebab, two
pieces of Lamb Sheekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka and two Mango Shrimp served with Chef's
special tandoori salad
Chicken Lashsuni Kebab$14.99
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in cream, yogurt, white
pepper, ginger garlic paste and cilantro cooked in Indian clay oven. Served with chef’s special
tandoor salad.
Lamb Seekh Kebab$16.99
Mildly spicy minced lamb skewers cooked in Indian clay oven served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad.
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Lamb Seekh Kebab$16.99
Mildly spicy minced lamb skewers cooked in Indian clay oven served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad.
Can be made GF
8 Dani Malai Kebab$9.99
Yogurt patty kebab made with potato, cream cheese and cashew nuts. Served with Aroma signature chutney/sauce.
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

