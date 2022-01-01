Fish curry in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve fish curry
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar- 501 Virginia Avenue
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Madras Fish Curry
|$16.99
Boneless fish cooked with whole red chili, curry leaves and Madras curry sauce. Served with plain rice
Can be made GF
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
4907 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|28 Madras Fish Curry
|$16.99
Boneless fish cooked with whole red chili, curry leaves and Madras curry sauce. Served with plain rice
Can be made GF