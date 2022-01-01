Irvine sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Irvine

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant image

 

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant

14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yellowtail Sushi$3.95
Hamachi
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Champion's Curry - Irvine image

 

Champion's Curry - Irvine

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Katsu Curry$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
Curry Lemon Kara-age$6.75
Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Curry Powder, Lemon zest, Parsley
Spicy Cheddar Kara-age$7.75
White cheddar cheese, Corn butter, Cilantro
More about Champion's Curry - Irvine
A Cup Of SUSHI image

SUSHI • POKE

A Cup Of SUSHI

17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini California Cup$7.50
Imitation Crab, Avocado, Fish Egg, Edamame, Mango, Carrot, Micro Mizuna, Butter Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Radish, Cucumber, Nori (Seaweed), Carrot
Poke Cup$15.00
Poke (Salmon, Tuna), Fish Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Cucumber, Mango, Radish Sprout, Pepitas, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Lotus Root Chips, Radish, Nori (Seaweed)
Spicy Tuna Cup$14.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Fried Onion, Curry Cauliflower, Edamame, Cucumber, Fish Egg, Nori, Pickled Ginger, Pickled Radish, Cilantro, Butter Lettuce, Radish Sprout, Shredded Chili, Black Sesame
More about A Cup Of SUSHI

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irvine

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Pancakes

French Fries

Carne Asada

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston