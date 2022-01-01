Jupiter American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Jupiter
More about The Jersey Diner
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Western Omelette
|$10.95
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
|House Burger
|$10.95
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
More about C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.
6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Smokey
|$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
More about Lighthouse Diner
Lighthouse Diner
1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
scrambled eggs, our homemade sausage, peppers, pico de gallo & mozzarella with
choice of side
|2 Eggs
|$4.75
|Southern Dip
|$14.99
More about Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta
|Popular items
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
Served with marinated slaw, cilantro lime drizzle, guacamole and salsa and salt and pepper chips