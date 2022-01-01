Jupiter American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Jupiter

The Jersey Diner image

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Omelette$10.95
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
House Burger$10.95
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
More about The Jersey Diner
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
More about C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.
Lighthouse Diner image

 

Lighthouse Diner

1510 N US HWY 1, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled eggs, our homemade sausage, peppers, pico de gallo & mozzarella with
choice of side
2 Eggs$4.75
Southern Dip$14.99
More about Lighthouse Diner
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill image

 

Tiki 52 Bar & Grill

18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mahi Tacos$16.00
Served with marinated slaw, cilantro lime drizzle, guacamole and salsa and salt and pepper chips
More about Tiki 52 Bar & Grill
Blue Jay Bistro image

 

Blue Jay Bistro

141 S Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blue Jay Bistro

