Jupiter sandwich spots you'll love

Jupiter restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Jupiter

Little Moir's Food Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Little Moir's Food Shack

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dolphin$29.50
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Wahoo$29.50
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
Red Grouper$32.00
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa image

 

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa

5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Smokey$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Bagel Boyz image

 

Bagel Boyz

5430 military trail, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Wake Up Call$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
Omelet$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
Hash Browns$2.50
2 hash brown patties
Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe image

 

Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe

451 University Boulevard, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
