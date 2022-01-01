Jupiter sandwich spots you'll love
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Dolphin
|$29.50
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
|Wahoo
|$29.50
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
|Red Grouper
|$32.00
crusted over salad or grilled | blackened | tandoori shack plate over coconut rice, spicy melon salad, cucumber slaw
C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
|Smokey
|$14.20
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Chicken House Salad
|$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Bagel Boyz
5430 military trail, Jupiter
|The Wake Up Call
|$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
|Omelet
|$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
|Hash Browns
|$2.50
2 hash brown patties