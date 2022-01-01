Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve curry

Malaysian Chicken Curry image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Malaysian Chicken Curry$19.00
ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, potato, turmeric
Curry Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Boneless curry chicken, bean sprouts, tofu
Roti WIth Curry Chicken Dip$7.00
Indian flat bread with boneless curry chicken dip
More about Phat Eatery
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$15.00
Red Curry$15.00
Massamun Curry$15.00
More about Ginger Thai
Item pic

 

YELO

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fishballs and Fries$7.00
Yelo Curry Fries$5.00
Curry Chicken Bread Bowl$8.00
More about YELO
Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Pork Cutlet - Over Rice$13.00
Curry Chicken Cutlet - Over Rice$13.00
More about Yan Tea
Restaurant banner

 

RASOI

4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Amritsari Chicken Curry$12.99
Mama's Goat Curry$14.99
More about RASOI

