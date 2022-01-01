Curry in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve curry
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy
|Malaysian Chicken Curry
|$19.00
ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, potato, turmeric
|Curry Chicken Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Boneless curry chicken, bean sprouts, tofu
|Roti WIth Curry Chicken Dip
|$7.00
Indian flat bread with boneless curry chicken dip
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
|Red Curry
|$15.00
|Massamun Curry
|$15.00
YELO
23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy
|Curry Fishballs and Fries
|$7.00
|Yelo Curry Fries
|$5.00
|Curry Chicken Bread Bowl
|$8.00
Yan Tea
23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy
|Curry Pork Cutlet - Over Rice
|$13.00
|Curry Chicken Cutlet - Over Rice
|$13.00