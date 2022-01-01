Curry in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve curry
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland
|Northern Style Sweet Curry
|$17.00
Certified Angus beef chunks slowly braised for 4 hours in an earthy fragrant sauce with pickled garlic and fresh ginger slices. A northwest Thailand favorite.
|Chiang Mai Curry Noodles
|$15.00
Egg noodles and chicken thigh simmered in curry soup. Topped with crispy egg noodles, then served with pickled mustard, red onions, lime and fried chili oil.
|Southern Thai Curry with Vermincelli
|$18.50
Pureed white cod fish in a creamy yellow curry topped with steamed crab meat. Served with Thai vermicelli noodles, pineapple slices and fresh assorted vegetables.
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Emperor Duck Curry
|$20.00
Delicious Crispy Half Whole duck Flash fried and topped with Red Curry sauce, bell pepper, basil, and tomatoes. Sprinkle with Fresh coconut milk and Crispy Basil.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
|Red Curry
|$13.50
Red Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, bell, and basil.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
|Panang Curry
|$13.50
Panang Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Bell pepper, and basil, with fresh coconut milk topping.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.