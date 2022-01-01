Cheeseburgers in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Cheeseburger Only
|$4.99
|Cheeseburger with fries
|$7.99
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.09
Two 1/4 pound all beef patties topped with bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.59
Topped with melted cheese, letuce, tomato, and pickle.
SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
The People's Kitchen
2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00