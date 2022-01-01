Ceviche in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve ceviche
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche
|$19.50
aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Ceviche Sampler
|$22.00
Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish Ceviche. Served with a bag of chips.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Ceviche
|$13.99
shrimp, mahi mahi, mango de gallo, avocado, lime crisp tortillas