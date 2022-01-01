Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve ceviche

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche$19.50
aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Sampler$22.00
Ceviche Sampler of our most popular ceviche tostadas! Tsunami, Wipeout, and Fish Ceviche. Served with a bag of chips.
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$13.99
shrimp, mahi mahi, mango de gallo, avocado, lime crisp tortillas
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Shrimp$13.00
shrimp, lime, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

