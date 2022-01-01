Chicken salad in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve chicken salad
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.49
South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, Cheddar Jack, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo'd Chicken- Grilled or Breaded
|Chicken Asparagus Pasta Salad
|$12.00
Roma Tomato, Red Pepper, Fresh Herbs, Balsamic, Feta
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pico, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Fried Chicken Ranch Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine & Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried CHicken Thigh, Ranch Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Greens, roasted red pepper, white bean, tomato, gorgonzola, red onion, cucumber, Italian dressing, hand tossed and dressed
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Baja Chicken Salad
|$15.00
48-hour Nashville or grilled chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar jack, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, fried corn tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
|Chicken Salad (1 pint)
|$8.50
One pint of our famous chicken salad mix. Pulled rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pistachios, dried cherries. Gluten Free.