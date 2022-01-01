Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

2660 E County Line Rd #B, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (2451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.49
More about Taste of Philly
South Suburban Sports Complex image

 

South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, Cheddar Jack, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo'd Chicken- Grilled or Breaded
Chicken Asparagus Pasta Salad$12.00
Roma Tomato, Red Pepper, Fresh Herbs, Balsamic, Feta
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Romaine, Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pico, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch
More about South Suburban Sports Complex
Item pic

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Ranch Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine & Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried CHicken Thigh, Ranch Dressing
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Greens, roasted red pepper, white bean, tomato, gorgonzola, red onion, cucumber, Italian dressing, hand tossed and dressed
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chicken Salad$15.00
48-hour Nashville or grilled chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar jack, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, fried corn tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing
More about Smokin Fins
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
Chicken Salad (1 pint)$8.50
One pint of our famous chicken salad mix. Pulled rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pistachios, dried cherries. Gluten Free.
More about Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Tacos

Prosciutto

Cheese Pizza

French Onion Soup

Lobsters

Enchiladas

Chili

Eel

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston