Sliders in Littleton

South Suburban Sports Complex
4810 East County Line Road, Littleton
|Sliders and Chips
|$6.00
2 Beef Sliders with Cheese served with House Made Chips
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Kids Sliders
|$7.99
(2) sliders with cheese and your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Sliders
Smokin Fins
1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
|Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.00
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Full House Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
|14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
|Side House Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills
2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village
|Pulled Chicken Sliders
|$10.75
Three sliders with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls. Only one sauce selection per order, please!
|Single Slider
|$3.75
One slider with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls
|Kids Slider
|$6.50
Rotisserie chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and celery-apple slaw on a Pacific dinner roll