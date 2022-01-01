Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve sliders

South Suburban Sports Complex image

 

South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliders and Chips$6.00
2 Beef Sliders with Cheese served with House Made Chips
More about South Suburban Sports Complex
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern image

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Sliders$7.99
(2) sliders with cheese and your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sliders
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$6.00
More about Smokin Fins
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$6.00
More about Smokin Fins
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full House Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Side House Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

2500 E. Orchard Rd., Unit C, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Chicken Sliders$10.75
Three sliders with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls. Only one sauce selection per order, please!
Single Slider$3.75
One slider with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls
Kids Slider$6.50
Rotisserie chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and celery-apple slaw on a Pacific dinner roll
More about Chook Chicken - Cherry Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Cobb Salad

Reuben

Avocado Salad

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Fish Tacos

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston