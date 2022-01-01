Garlic knots in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Colossus image

 

Colossus - Long Beach

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knot Croissant$6.00
More about Colossus - Long Beach
Garlic Knots image

 

Thunderbolt Pizza

4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$8.50
Five beautiful knotted balls of dough, cooked to perfection and tossed in hot butter, tons of garlic, parm and a dusting of fresh parsley. Side of house marinara Unforgettable!
For Halloween we're replacing one knot with a skull.
More about Thunderbolt Pizza

