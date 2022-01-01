Garlic knots in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots
Colossus - Long Beach
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Garlic Knot Croissant
|$6.00
Thunderbolt Pizza
4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B, Long Beach
|Garlic Knots
|$8.50
Five beautiful knotted balls of dough, cooked to perfection and tossed in hot butter, tons of garlic, parm and a dusting of fresh parsley. Side of house marinara Unforgettable!
For Halloween we're replacing one knot with a skull.