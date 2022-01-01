Curry in East Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Hollywood restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Red Thai Curry$6.75
Red Thai Curry with Tofu and Vegetable on Jasmine Rice
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Item pic

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Miso Ramen$19.00
Ken’s 30-hour Jidori Chicken Paitan broth infused with our house blended curry powder paired with medium hand-massaged yellow noods.
Allergens: Spices, chili, sesame, garlic, onion
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, and Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Corn
More about KEN'S RAMEN

