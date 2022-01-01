Curry in East Hollywood
East Hollywood restaurants that serve curry
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Vegan Red Thai Curry
|$6.75
Red Thai Curry with Tofu and Vegetable on Jasmine Rice
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Curry Miso Ramen
|$19.00
Ken’s 30-hour Jidori Chicken Paitan broth infused with our house blended curry powder paired with medium hand-massaged yellow noods.
Allergens: Spices, chili, sesame, garlic, onion
Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, and Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Corn