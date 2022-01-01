Madison juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Madison

Salads UP image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Salads UP

439 N Frances, Madison

Avg 4 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Country Bowl$11.50
Warm Grains + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Cranberries, suggested with Balsamic Dressing
Salad / Grain Bowl$6.65
Create your own Salad or Grain Bowl!
Saddle UP$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
More about Salads UP
Forage Kitchen Monona image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Forage Kitchen Monona

800 w broadway, monona

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Power Bowl$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Forage Caesar$9.50
kale, romaine, local eggs, golden raisins, Madison Sourdough croutons, parmesan, vegan caesar
Make Your Own Bowl$6.50
includes your choice of two bases, three standard ingredients, and your choice of dressing (additional ingredients available for additional charges)
More about Forage Kitchen Monona
Forage Kitchen Madison image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Forage Kitchen Madison

715 hilldale way, Madison

Avg 4.1 (433 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Power Bowl$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Thai Bowl$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto
Molé Bowl$9.50
black rice, quinoa, local corn, black beans, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, feta cheese, guajillo mole sauce, cilantro, lime juice
More about Forage Kitchen Madison
Forage Kitchen State St image

 

Forage Kitchen State St

665 state street, madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Power Bowl$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Club Med Bowl$9.00
mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, herb vinaigrette
Thai Bowl$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto
More about Forage Kitchen State St

