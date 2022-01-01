Turkey bacon in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Milio's
5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
Milio's
462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison
|Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$6.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
Milio's
115 E Broadway, Monona
|Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$6.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Oven roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Milio's
6698 Odana Road, Madison
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
Milio's
2145 Regent Street, Madison
|Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$6.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
Milio's
377 E Campus Mall, Madison
|Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$6.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Turkey, Bacon & Pesto
|$14.00
tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta
Milio's
2202 East Johnson St, Madison
|Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$6.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Milio's
306 Junction Rd., Madison
|Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$6.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes