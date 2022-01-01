Fish and chips in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|FIsh & Chips
|$14.00
Battered & Seasoned Fish, Fried and Served with French Fries or Yucca Fries.
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Kennedy's Restaurant
247A Maple St, Marlborough
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$9.00
|Fish and Chips
|$18.50
Fresh filet hand breaded and crispy fried, cole slaw.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Fresh filet hand breaded and crispy fried, cole slaw.
More about Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
999 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough
|Fish & Chips Plate
|$17.00
More about BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough
|FISH & CHIPS
|$11.95