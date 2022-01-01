Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve fish and chips

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar image

 

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar

500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FIsh & Chips$14.00
Battered & Seasoned Fish, Fried and Served with French Fries or Yucca Fries.
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
Item pic

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fish & Chips$9.00
Fish and Chips$18.50
Fresh filet hand breaded and crispy fried, cole slaw.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh filet hand breaded and crispy fried, cole slaw.
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Stephen Anthony's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

Stephen Anthony's Restaurant

999 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

Avg 3.4 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Plate$17.00
More about Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT image

 

BIG APPLE RESTAURANT

890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH & CHIPS$11.95
More about BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Welly's

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fried haddock served with Fries. Coleslaw and tartar sauce on the side.
Additional cost for substitutions.
Kids Fish & Chips$8.00
Fried haddock and one side.
More about Welly's

