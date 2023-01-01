Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Melville

Melville restaurants
Toast

Melville restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Special- Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed In A Creamy Thai Chili Over Mixed Greens With Cucumber Carrot Pickled Onion Edemame And Goat Cheese$10.99
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House - Melville

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$18.60
Romaine, Murray's NY Cheddar, Cherry Tomato, Banana Peppers & Ranch
SPECIAL! Crispy Pecan Chicken Salad$15.99
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$15.99
Romaine, Murray's NY Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Ranch
