Metairie sandwich spots you'll love

Blue Line Sandwich Co image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Line Breakfast$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
Burrito$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Press$8.50
Sausage Egg Cheese$4.50
Latte
More about French Press Coffee
City Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

600 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quinoa, Kale & Corn$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
Southwest$10.95
avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack,
local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
More about City Greens

