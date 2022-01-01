Metairie sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Metairie
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Blue Line Breakfast
|$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
|Burrito
|$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad
More about French Press Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
2120 David Dr, Metairie
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Press
|$8.50
|Sausage Egg Cheese
|$4.50
|Latte
More about City Greens
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
City Greens
600 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Popular items
|Quinoa, Kale & Corn
|$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
|Southwest
|$10.95
avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack,
local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)
|Thai Peanut Chicken
|$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal