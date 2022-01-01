Grilled chicken in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken / Monterey jack / lettuce / tomato / pickle / avocado / bacon / ranch dressing / fries
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$12.00
fresh grilled chicken, brioche bun , gruyere cheese, bacon, ranch lettuce tomato, old bay chips
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.00
choice of 2 sides
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
no side