Chicken sandwiches in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Super Duper Burgers
430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$8.98
Grilled Chicken Breast*, Parmesan Cheese*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Red Onion* and Vegetarian Caesar Dressing* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Watershed
129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
B&B Pickles, Coleslaw, Paprika Aioli