Margherita pizza in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Piatti image

 

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita pizza$19.00
mozzarella,basil, olive oil, tomato
More about Piatti
Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Margherita Pizza$9.00
Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce (kids portion)
More about Piazza D'Angelo
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
16in Margherita Pizza$23.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Tomatoes*, Fresh Garlic*, Fresh Basil*, Mozzarella*
Margherita Wheat-Free Pizza Slice
Tomatoes*, Basil*, Mozzarella*, Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough, Cornmeal*
Personal Margherita Pizza$5.98
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

Pizza Antica

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Gluten-Free Margherita Pizza$23.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Pizza Antica

Map

Map

