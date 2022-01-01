Margherita pizza in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Piatti
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Margherita pizza
|$19.00
mozzarella,basil, olive oil, tomato
PIZZA • PASTA
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
|Kids Margherita Pizza
|$9.00
Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce (kids portion)
SOUPS
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|16in Margherita Pizza
|$23.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Tomatoes*, Fresh Garlic*, Fresh Basil*, Mozzarella*
|Margherita Wheat-Free Pizza Slice
Tomatoes*, Basil*, Mozzarella*, Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough, Cornmeal*
|Personal Margherita Pizza
|$5.98
No Substitutions or No additions for this item