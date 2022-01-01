Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve chai lattes

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Chai Latte$4.50
chai spice tea is unsweetened and caffeinated, not available as decaf
Small Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
chai tea latte with two shots of espresso and your choice of milk. chai spice tea unsweetened and caffeinated, not available as decaf
Large Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
chai tea latte with two shots of espresso and your choice of milk. chai spice tea unsweetened and caffeinated, not available as decaf
More about Steel & Rye
Item pic

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 oz. Chai Latte$4.95
is a drink made with a spiced black tea base, blended with steamed milk.
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
is a drink made with a spiced black tea base, blended with milk and ice.
More about the plate @ milton marketplace

Map

Map

