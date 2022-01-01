Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Northeast
/
Minneapolis
/
Northeast
/
Bread Pudding
Northeast restaurants that serve bread pudding
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
Avg 4.8
(197 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$11.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(1031 reviews)
**Special** Hazelnut-Banana Bread Pudding
$8.00
Topped with miso caramel and hazelnut praline. Gluten Free.
More about Alma
