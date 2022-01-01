Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve bread pudding

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$11.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Special** Hazelnut-Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Topped with miso caramel and hazelnut praline. Gluten Free.
More about Alma

