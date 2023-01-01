Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake$8.00
Spiced cocoa crust, chocolate Amarena cherry cheesecake, chocolate mirror glaze, Amarena cherries
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cherry Chip Shake$8.00
Chocolate shake with maraschino cherries and chocolate chips topped with whip cream and a cherry.
More about Tap Society
PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CHERRY CHEESECAKE$9.00
Spiced Cocoa Crust, Chocolate Amarena Cherry Cheesecake, Chocolate Mirror Glaze, Amarena Cherries
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

