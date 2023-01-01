Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Mac & Cheese | Pasta Special$12.00
Rigatoni mac and cheese with ham, roasted butternut squash and rosemary, topped with breadcrumbs and parsley.
Mac & Cheese$14.50
V | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
Pan Mac & Cheese$56.95
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Tap Society image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac and Cheese$7.00
White cheddar mac and cheese served with choice of side.
Mac and Cheese$10.00
White cheddar mac and cheese served with your choice of side.
More about Tap Society
Item pic

 

Red Cow 50th Street

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Mac & Cheese$8.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow 50th Street

