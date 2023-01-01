Mac and cheese in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Rigatoni Mac & Cheese | Pasta Special
|$12.00
Rigatoni mac and cheese with ham, roasted butternut squash and rosemary, topped with breadcrumbs and parsley.
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
V | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
|Pan Mac & Cheese
|$56.95
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta tossed with our three cheese besciamella sauce and fresh tomatoes, topped with herbed breadcrumbs and parsley.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
White cheddar mac and cheese served with choice of side.
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
White cheddar mac and cheese served with your choice of side.