Cheesecake in Southwest

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Raspberry Basil Cheesecake
|$8.00
Basil cookie crust, raspberry ricotta cheesecake, freeze-dried raspberry and basil dusting.
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York Style Cheesecake Infused With Fried Sweetened Milk Balls Served Topped With Fresh Fruits, Rose Petal.
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|RASPBERRY BASIL CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
Basil Cookie Crust, Raspberry Ricotta, Basil Raspberry Coulis / V