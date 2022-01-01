Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Southwest

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Basil Cheesecake$8.00
Basil cookie crust, raspberry ricotta cheesecake, freeze-dried raspberry and basil dusting.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake$12.00
New York Style Cheesecake Infused With Fried Sweetened Milk Balls Served Topped With Fresh Fruits, Rose Petal.
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RASPBERRY BASIL CHEESECAKE$9.00
Basil Cookie Crust, Raspberry Ricotta, Basil Raspberry Coulis / V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Cheesecake$5.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Sammy$5.00
Cheesecake ice cream in between 2 strawberry cookies, rolled in strawberry- graham crunch.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest

Mushroom Burgers

Rigatoni

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tortellini

Ceviche

Cappuccino

Penne

Pork Ribs

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston