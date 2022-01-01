Gnocchi in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$11.00
V | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
|Potato Gnocchi | Frozen
|$7.00
V | Frozen | 1 pound potato gnocchi.
*contains dairy, eggs and wheat.
|Pan Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.