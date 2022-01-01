Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentina$11.00
V | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
Potato Gnocchi | Frozen$7.00
V | Frozen | 1 pound potato gnocchi.
*contains dairy, eggs and wheat.
Pan Gnocchi Sorrentina$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Potato gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
9. GNOCCHI DI VITELLO$23.00
Spinach & Ricotta Gnocchi, Veal, Zucchini, Carrots, Marsala, Coriander, Dill
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

