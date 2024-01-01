Penne in Southwest
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Penne Gorgonzola
|$14.50
V | Penne pasta tossed with spinach and creamy gorgonzola sauce.
|Penne Red Wine Gorgonzola | Pasta Special
|$14.95
Penne pasta with a red wine gorgonzola sauce, spinach, and grilled chicken. Finished with Grana Padano.
|Pan Penne Pomodoro
|$54.95
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home