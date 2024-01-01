Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Gorgonzola$14.50
V | Penne pasta tossed with spinach and creamy gorgonzola sauce.
Penne Red Wine Gorgonzola | Pasta Special$14.95
Penne pasta with a red wine gorgonzola sauce, spinach, and grilled chicken. Finished with Grana Padano.
Pan Penne Pomodoro$54.95
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE PUTTANESCA$17.00
Penne pasta with plum tomato, kalamata olives, capers, anchovy, crushed red pepper, garlic
PENNE ROSMARINO$17.00
Penne pasta with rosemary, tomato, cream and chilies / V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

