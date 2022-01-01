Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in University

Go
University restaurants
Toast

University restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$7.49
Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Cheeseburger image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.
Kidz Cheeseburger$7.95
American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip.
NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
Double Cheeseburger$14.50
Double patty, white American cheese.
More about Blue Door Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in University

French Fries

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Cookies

Chili

Coleslaw

Map

More near University to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston