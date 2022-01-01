Cheeseburgers in University
University restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$7.49
Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.
|Kidz Cheeseburger
|$7.95
American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip.
NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Double patty, white American cheese.