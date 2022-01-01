Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve custard

KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Custard Nigiri$4.25
Egg Custard Sashimi$4.95
More about KIKU BISTRO
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon custard bar (GF)$4.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Al Pastor Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Tostadas

Thai Fried Rice

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston