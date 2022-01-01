Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Custard in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Custard
Uptown restaurants that serve custard
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(8069 reviews)
Egg Custard Nigiri
$4.25
Egg Custard Sashimi
$4.95
More about KIKU BISTRO
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Lemon custard bar (GF)
$4.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
