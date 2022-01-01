Steak tacos in
Uptown
/
Minneapolis
/
Uptown
/
Steak Tacos
Uptown restaurants that serve steak tacos
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
Avg 4.2
(249 reviews)
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Carne Asada
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Drunken Noodles
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Curry
More near Uptown to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nokomis
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston