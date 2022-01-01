Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve pork belly

Proven Poke Co - Montclair

19 Church Street, Montclair

Pork Belly Combo$0.00
18hr-slow cooked pork belly, cubed and charred, with a touch of our sweet chilli sauce, mixed with pineapples, sweet onions, scallions, topped with crispy onions - plus drink & side
Pork Belly Bowl$13.00
18hr Slow cooked Porked belly, cubed and charred, with a touch of our sweet chilli, mixed with pineapples, sweet onions, scallions topped with fried onions.
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House - Montclair

511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)
Pork Belly Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
