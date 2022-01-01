Pork belly in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Proven Poke Co - Montclair
Proven Poke Co - Montclair
19 Church Street, Montclair
|Pork Belly Combo
|$0.00
18hr-slow cooked pork belly, cubed and charred, with a touch of our sweet chilli sauce, mixed with pineapples, sweet onions, scallions, topped with crispy onions - plus drink & side
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$13.00
18hr Slow cooked Porked belly, cubed and charred, with a touch of our sweet chilli, mixed with pineapples, sweet onions, scallions topped with fried onions.