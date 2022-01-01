Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve cake

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect

Limoncello Cake$5.95
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

Strawberry Nutella Layered Cakes$9.49
Layered with nutella and strawberries with a whipped cream finish.
Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

Crab Cake taco$6.00
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.
Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

Two Dollar Size Cakes$2.95
Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

Chocolate Fudge Cake$5.95
Four layers of chocolate cake filled with fudge.
