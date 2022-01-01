Cake in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve cake
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect
|Limoncello Cake
|$5.95
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.95
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Strawberry Nutella Layered Cakes
|$9.49
Layered with nutella and strawberries with a whipped cream finish.
More about Salsa Street
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Crab Cake taco
|$6.00
A golden brown cooked to perfection crab cake, server on a flour tortilla, cilantro slaw and drizzled with chipotle cream. Garnished with slices of avocado and fresh cilantro.