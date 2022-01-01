Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Mystic

Go
Mystic restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mystic
  • /
  • Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Mystic restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
Chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Mystic Market East image

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$8.95
More about Mystic Market East
Consumer pic

 

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Craisin Chicken Salad Wrap$14.99
Fresh chicken salad (celery, mayo & craisins) lettuce & tomato. Served with chips
More about Angies Pizza
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
Golden Raisins, Celery, Red Onion & Romaine in a Flour Wrap with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
More about Jealous Monk

Browse other tasty dishes in Mystic

Croissants

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Burritos

Turkey Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Salad Wrap

Mozzarella Sticks

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Mystic to explore

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston