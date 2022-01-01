Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Mystic restaurants that serve quesadillas

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Tequila Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Green Chili Aioli
More about Rio Salado
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic image

 

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Eggs, avocado, bacon & cheddar in a grilled tortilla. Served with sour cream & salsa.
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.00
More about Chapter One Food and Drink
Taquerio image

 

Taquerio

30 Broadway Avenue, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$4.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
More about Taquerio

