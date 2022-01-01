Burritos in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Front Street Cantina
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Macho Burrito
|$15.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
|Burrito Fajito
|$12.00
A burrito filled with portobello mushrooms, onions, peppers and refried beans.
Fajitas in a lightly grilled flour tortilla with refried beans.