Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve burritos

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macho Burrito$15.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
Burrito Fajito$12.00
A burrito filled with portobello mushrooms, onions, peppers and refried beans.
Burrito Fajito$12.00
Fajitas in a lightly grilled flour tortilla with refried beans.
More about Front Street Cantina
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brunch Burrito$13.00
Large Flour Tortilla, scrambled Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Chilaquiles

Grits

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Omelettes

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Flan

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston